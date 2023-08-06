Quotes from Alabama DC Kevin Steele at media day

With the Alabama Football season just weeks away from kicking off, head coach Nick Saban and his coordinators meet with members of the media to speak on the state of the program and answer questions. After Saban’s time at the podium concluded, it was defensive coordinator Kevin Steele’s turn to speak.

Steele is no stranger to the Crimson Tide program. He was the first defensive coordinator at Alabama in the Saban era back in 2007. He returns now to replace Pete Golding, who left the program to accept the same position at Ole Miss.

Here are some of the best quotes and moments from his time at Alabama media day, as shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, by observers and reporters.

Steele is happy to be back

Kevin Steele on media day: "It's exciting to be back … we have the best defensive mind I've ever been around in the building (in Nick Saban). … the most exciting thing about this group of players is that they're coachable." — Chase Goodbread (@ChaseGoodbread) August 6, 2023

Getting the call from Saban was 'shocking'

Kevin Steele on getting the call to return to Alabama: "Shocking. I did not see it coming. It was not something I expected. "When you get a chance to coach at the University of Alabama for the best coach that's ever done it, sometimes you look in the mirror and ask, 'Why me?'" — Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) August 6, 2023

If you have a job to do, then do it

Steele said Alabama's defense is implementing a "do-your-job mentality." — Tony Tsoukalas (@Tony_Tsoukalas) August 6, 2023

From the recruiting trail to Tuscaloosa, no lack of talent

"I mean, we're at Alabama. We have talent," Crimson Tide DC Kevin Steele said. — Michael Casagrande (@ByCasagrande) August 6, 2023

The DC on the OC's mentality

#Alabama DC Kevin Steele says he knew Tommy Rees' father before he knew him. "He has a defensive mentality. He's a very tough football coach. He's the same every day. That's the best part about Tommy." — Austin Hannon (@austinhannon_) August 6, 2023

Lots of praise for his offensive counterpart

Kevin Steele: "Tommy (Rees) was unique for me because I knew his dad before Tommy was born. He is an extremely, extremely bright football coach. … He's very tough. He's got a defensive mentality. "… He's the same every day. He's got ice water in his veins." — Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) August 6, 2023

All you can ask for in a group of players

Kevin Steele on the defense: “I think probably the most exciting thing about this group is they are coachable.” @wsfa12news — Rosie Langello (@RosieLangello) August 6, 2023

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire