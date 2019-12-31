This quote from one of Ron Rivera's former players will have Redskins fans fired up about their new coach

However you feel about Ron Rivera - whether you're enamored with his reported hiring, pleased with it or even skeptical of it - prepare for your excitement levels to spike.

On Monday, Gerald McCoy was asked what he would tell Redskins players about their new head coach. Despite only playing for Rivera in Carolina this past season, the defensive lineman gave a powerful answer.

Gerald McCoy says that if the Panthers let a healthy Cam Newton walk, it would be the "dumbest thing they ever did."



"There aren't a lot of Cam Newtons walking around. In fact there are NO Cam Newtons walking around."



What would Gerald McCoy tell players who are about to play for Ron Rivera?



"One of the best things to ever happen in your career is about to happen. One of the greatest men I've ever been around. One of the greatest coaches I've been around." pic.twitter.com/7D402XNM1a



If you need to take a sip of ice-cold water and collect yourself, that's understandable. Continue with this story when you're ready to.

That quote from McCoy speaks to the reputation Rivera's earned throughout his time in the NFL. He may not be the winningest coach or the greatest tactician, but he's a guy who players respect and admire. Those are traits that'll play well in Washington.

Too often in recent years, the Redskins have become divided. QB drama has led to sides-picking, defensive struggles have caused that unit to split apart multiple times and rumors and leaks have plagued the organization constantly. Under Rivera, there's reason to believe a lot of that can stop, thanks to his leadership and the accountability he instills in a locker room.

Of course, this is an organization that's brought in plenty of coaches under Dan Snyder, so those who want to reserve their judgment are more than allowed to. But McCoy's words and the words of others hint at Rivera's ability to unite a roster, and that's a valuable skill - and one that can help change a culture.

This quote from one of Ron Rivera's former players will have Redskins fans fired up about their new coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington