QUIZ: How well do you know Auburn football history?

The Auburn Tigers boast one of the proudest college football traditions in the nation.

An original member of the Southeastern Conference, Auburn has won nearly 800 games in a football history dating to 1892.

Auburn has produced three undefeated football seasons in the past three decades, including the BCS national championship in the 2010 season.

Bo Jackson, Cam Newton, Pat Sullivan, Cadillac Williams, Ronnie Brown, Kevin Greene, Takeo Spikes, Nick Fairley, James Brooks and Joe Cribbs are just a few of the Auburn greats who have shined on the gridiron.

With all that in mind, Auburn Wire presents a 10-question quiz to test your knowledge of Tigers football.