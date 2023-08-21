Quiz: Test your Bartlesville high school football I.Q.

As we get ready for kickoff, test your knowledge of Bartlesville High School football with the Examiner-Enterprise's 10-question quiz.

1 — Name the Bruins’ leading rusher in 2023.

a) P.J. Wallas

b) Damien Niko

c) “A.D.” Peterson

d) A.J. Archambo.

2 — Name the former Bruin player shown above who is the leading scorer in Pittsburg State (Kan.) history and who won the pass, punt and kick competition $10,000 contest at a Bartlesville game in 2000.

a) Garo Yepremian

b) Nathan Alleman

c) Ross Novak

d) Dylan McCoy.

3 — Name Bartlesville High’s head football coach from 1982-1993.

a) Greg Willis

b) Don Shula

c) Mickey Ripley

d) Ron Smith.

4 — What Bruin player recorded a defensive scoop and score in the 2022 win at Claremore?

a) Cooper Wood

b) Alan Page

c) Ridge Brewington

d) Austin Zink.

5 — What returning Bruin player scored both a pick six and kick return for touchdowns in 2022?

a) Damien Niko

b) Jett Scully

c) Deion Sanders

d) Brett Eaves.

6 — What head coach guided the 2015 Bruins to a 10-2 record, including a state semifinal spot?

a) Kyle Pool

b) Bud Grant

c) John McKee

d) Lee Blankenship.

7 — What former Bruin team member who scored a touchdown on his only career carry has become a social media rock star?

A former Bartlesville High multi-sport standout mingles with youth at the Bartlesville Boys & Girls Club several weeks after the New England Patriots drafted him in 2011.

8 — Name two of the four former College High/Bartlesville High players (one of them shown in above photo) that played or were drafted into the NFL.

9 — What Bruin multi-sport athlete became the Naval Academy first-string punter?

a) Zack Merciez

b) Zach Willis

c) Ray Guy

d) Eric Rolfs.

10 — Name the Bruin high jumper that broke the school record (6-10) set in 2015 by future NFL player A.J. Parker.

a) Jack Wahl

b) David Kelley

c) Dwight Stones

d) Mike Rocks.

Answers

How did you do?

1) a. 2) b. 3) c. 4) d. 5) a. 6) c. 7) James Droz. 8) David Baker (49ers), Bobby Joe Green (Bears), Markell Carter (drafted by Patriots), A.J. Parker (Lions). 9) d. 10) a.

This article originally appeared on Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise: Quiz: Test your Bartlesville high school football I.Q.