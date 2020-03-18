Quiz: NFL stars who ended their careers in unfamiliar places

After 20 years in with the Patriots, Tom Brady's incredible run in New England is over. (Photo by David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports)

It seemed unthinkable, only a few days ago: Tom Brady in Buccaneer Red, Bay Orange and Pewter? Close your eyes. It’s hard to imagine, right?

Brady’s 20-year run in New England has come to an end as the six-time Super Bowl champion has reportedly agreed to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Likewise, San Diego mainstay Philip Rivers will be replacing his Chargers duds for Indianapolis Colts blue and white for the 2020 season. It got us thinking about stars who were synonymous with one city or team and ended up finishing their careers elsewhere.

Take our quiz to test your knowledge of where these NFL stars ended their careers.



