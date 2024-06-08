‘Quite Interesting’ – Expert Talks PSG Challenging Chelsea for Man City Star Seeking More Game Time

Manchester City striker Julian Álvarez seems to be contemplating a departure from the Premier League outfit in search of consistent playing time as a No. 9. This has caught the attention of various other teams, including Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain, leading to speculation about possible offers.

Last season, the 24-year-old featured in 54 matches for Manchester City, scoring 19 goals and providing 13 assists. With such an impressive performance, Álvarez aims to transition from being a rotational player to a consistent starter.

CBS Sports reporter Jonathan Johnson recently spoke with PSG Talk and commented on the Ligue 1 champions’ pursuit of the Argentine star.

“The Álvarez speculation is far more intriguing, given PSG’s options in attack already,” Johnson said. “You’d have to assume that that would not be good news, particularly for Randal Kolo Muani. But equally, it could generate a lot of competition with Gonçalo Ramos as well.

“Alvarez is quite versatile. He’s a prolific and predatory goalscorer, still very young as well, but also quite proven with Manchester City. He’s shown that he is capable of playing in a bit of a more withdrawn support strike or even a makeshift No. 10 position, so that’s quite interesting in terms of his profile as well.”

According to transfer window specialist Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City aren’t interested in loaning out Álvarez. The Premier League club is seeking a substantial fee if they decide to let him go this summer. This is because the Argentine forward is keen on getting more regular playing time, and City is well aware of his desire.