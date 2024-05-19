'I would be quite happy to welcome Potter back'

[BBC]

We asked for your views on the news head coach Roberto de Zerbi is to leave Brighton after Sunday's final game of the Premier League season.

Here are some of your comments:

Chris: Despite what he may think, he is not bigger than Brighton and with the strategy and how well run the club is, I am sure he will soon be a fond memory.

Jenny: Good luck to him. We were never big enough for his ego, but I do thank him for what he brought Brighton (plus his cards!). I was furious with Graham Potter but he has not gone anywhere else, he is still local and knows how to do it. I would be quite happy to welcome him back. I will not love him like I loved De Zerbi but, if the management and players can cope, then so can I!

Joe: It was always going to happen. De Zerbi had his head turned when Jurgen Klopp announced he was leaving Liverpool and since then, it was never really the same love affair between him and Brighton. Tony Bloom has been in this situation before, and his experience in this matter should be a positive in his search for the next boss.

Leo: De Zerbi's leaving because Brighton are not in Europe. They had an excellent season and they will qualify for Europe again. As for the next manager, Graham Potter would be a huge appointment. He deserves another go, as he has unfinished business. Klopp, maybe? Allegri is also available, too.

James: De Zerbi ran out of steam and goals. He spoke about going to another club if Brighton did not match his ambitions. Now he has no club.

Anton: Tony Bloom has done nothing but steer the Brighton ship right. He has made the club what it is today; a robust, lucrative entity that will never see it destroyed by money hungry commercialists. De Zerbi has been incredible but, so were Gus [Poyet], Chris [Hughton] and Graham [Potter]. Bloom and Barber knew who would fill De Zerbi's boots the day he took the job. In that I trust, end of.