Quips put together best passing performance of season in 42-18 win over Montour

ALIQUIPPA — Fans attending Aliquippa’s Heinz Field had reason to expect to see exceptional quarterback play. After all, Montour senior quarterback Jake Wolfe had accumulated almost 1,000 yards of total offense in three Spartans victories.

Instead, fans saw Aliquippa’s offense explode as senior quarterback Quentin Goode completed 16-of-20 passes for 272 yards and two touchdowns as the Quips rolled 42-18 to remain unbeaten at 3-0.

“We knew we had to get better in our passing game, it was part of our plan,” said Aliquippa coach Mike Warfield. “I challenged them on Monday and they met the challenge.”

Aliquippa's Mike Warfield coaches during Friday night's game at Aliquippa's new stadium, Heinz Field.

That challenge of improving the passing game wasn’t at the expense of the running game, either. Junior running back Tikey Hayes scored Aliquippa’s first three touchdowns on the ground as the Quips jumped ahead by scoring on their first four possessions.

Hayes finished with 101 yards rushing and was supplemented by the return of senior John Tracy, who rushed for 75 yards and also scored a touchdown.

“If teams put nine men in a box against us, we’re going to get a chance to show them we have the best quarterback in the WPIAL,” said Hayes, who surpassed the 4,000-yard career rushing milestone last week.

Aliquippa's Jayace Williams celebrates with teammate Tiqwai Hayes after Hayes scored a touchdown in the first half of Friday night's game against Armstrong at Aliquippa's new stadium, Heinz Field.

Montour did not actually put nine men in the box against Goode, but what they did do didn’t work.

“They didn’t put nine in the box but they did try to go man,” said Goode, who passed to Michael Gaskins for a 45-yard score in the first half and a 25-yard scoring pass to Demarkus Walker in the second. “We knew we weren’t in the place we should have been for the past two weeks and we worked on it.

“This is my senior year, playing on a new field, it’s going to be special. We know we don’t want to be the first team to lose on this field.”

AliquippaÕs Quentin Goode prepares to throw the ball downfield during the first half against North Catholic Friday night at Heinz Field in Aliquippa, PA.

While Goode and his offensive teammates showed how badly they don’t want to lose, the defense showed the same resolve. Wolfe did pass for 193 yards but completed just 12-of-28 passes, had two intercepted, and finished with negative yards rushing.

“We just tried to keep him in the box,” said Warfield. “He’s an athlete and they have a lot of athletes, we just had to keep them contained.”

Aliquippa had six tackles for loss in the game as it successfully limited the rushing game. The games of experience this year gets some of the credit for the improvement, but so does the return of Tracy to spell Hayes.

“Having John back helps big time – it gives me a breather to play more on defense,” said Hayes, who recorded a sack and intercepted a two-point conversion in his increased defensive time.

The other interceptions from scrimmage were by Arison Walker in the end zone and Brandon Banks, who returned his 32 yards. Banks was also the leading receiver in the game with six catches for 107 yards.

“Coach told us we needed to make plays in the passing game,” said Banks, a Yale recruit. “It feels good that we did.”

Asked how he would defend against this Quips team if he were on the other side of the line, Banks wasn’t sure.

“That would be crazy to defend against this team,” said Banks. “We don’t care how we score or who scores for us, we just want to win.”

And the Quips have done just that.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Quips put together best passing performance of season in 42-18 win over Montour