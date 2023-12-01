Quips' new-look offensive line key to success

Introducing Aliquippa's offensive line, from the left: senior tackle Kamari Matthews; freshman guard Mylez Greene; senior center Braylon Wilcox; guard Justus Starks; and tackle Rico Miller.

ALIQUIPPA – As the Aliquippa Quips stacked up win after win in the regular season and then again in the WPIAL playoffs, their high-profile skill-position players routinely made plays that make championships possible.

Running back Tikey Hayes, a junior who’s committed to Penn State, keeps moving up the WPIAL’s all-time rushing chart. He’s now Aliquippa’s all-time leading rusher with 5,485 career yards.

Cam Lindsey, a senior running back/linebacker who’s a Pitt recruit, leads the team in tackles. In Aliquippa’s 35-21 win over McKeesport in the WPIAL 4A championship game, Lindsey ran for two touchdowns and scored another by returning a fumble for a TD.

Quarterback Quentin Goode, a senior, is now the Quips’ all-time leading passer with 5,584 career yards.

Yes, Hayes, Lindsey and Goode are among the most heralded Class 4A players in the WPIAL. But as far as they’re concerned, so are their teammates who toil in the trenches.

Specifically, the five players who start on the offensive line.

“It’s a blessing having those guys block for us,” Goode said at practice Wednesday as the Quips (12-0) prepared for their PIAA semifinal game Friday against Selinsgrove (13-0-1).

“Those guys” make up an O-line that looks much different than the much-heralded Quip O-lines from recent years. Definitely not as big. Definitely not as experienced. Still, as a unit, they’re performing at a high level.

So why not introduce those five linemen who started in last week’s WPIAL championship game?

At center, there’s senior Braylon Wilcox. He’s a three-year starter who’s 5-foot-9 and 215 pounds.

At the guard positions, there are the youngest players on the O-line: sophomore Justus Starks (6-0, 255) and freshman Mylez Greene (6-0, 275).

At right tackle, there’s senior Kamari Matthews, a two-year starter who’s clearly the Quip’s largest O-lineman at 6-5 and 340.

At left tackle, there’s Rico Miller, a junior who’s one of the WPIAL’s smaller tackles in Class 4A at 5-11 and 197.

These guys don’t resemble the famous “Trench Dawgs” offensive line Aliquippa has had in recent years. Remember, the Quips graduated three behemoths from the WPIAL championship teams of 2021 and 2022: guard Neco Eberhardt, 6-2, 286; guard Jason McBride (6-2, 298); and tackle Naquan Crowder (6-3, 341).

Neberhardt and Crowder were among the five Quips named all-state last year. Neberhardt is now playing college football at the University of Albany while Crowder is now at California University of Pennsylvania. McBride didn’t play college football this year but plans to next year at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

And remember, two years ago Aliquippa also had a tackle – Tyrese Jones – who was 6-8 and 350. The Quips’ O-lines in 2020 and 2021 were nearly as big as the Pittsburgh Steelers’ O-line.

“You know, we lost a lot from the offensive lines we’ve had the past two years,” said coach Mike Warfield. “So, to tell you the truth, we weren’t sure what we were going to have coming into this season. You never know how young guys are going to respond.

"We don’t have the bulk or the beef we’ve had the last couple of seasons, but these guys are using their speed and collective chemistry as a unit to get the job done.

“Collectively, they’ve been getting better week to week.”

With three new starters, it sure helps to have a center like Wilcox, who Warfield calls “our anchor.” Wilcox was recently named first-team on the Parkway Conference all-star team and the Parkway’s co-Most Valuable Offensive Lineman of the Year.

“The mindset of this unit coming into the season was to just keep working hard and getting better,” Wilcox said. “Just because those big three left doesn’t mean these new guys couldn’t come in and work hard and accomplish everything we did the past couple years. We’ve been playing pretty good so far. We come in every day (at practice) and compete and try to get better. That’s the goal. Get better every day.”

“I think we’ve played great,” said Matthews, who was named second-team all-conference. “We’ve been able to out-physical everyone we played.”

Starks, who earned Parkway honorable mention honors, said practicing last year with and against Eberhardt, Crowder and McBride helped make him the player he is now.

“Just seeing the way they worked made me better,” Starks said.

Certainly Greene and Miller are intriguing stories.

Greene for simply earning a starting spot as a freshman and holding his own once the games began.

“I just came in this summer ready to compete,” Greene said. “I wasn’t named the starter at the beginning of camp. I had to earn it. I was only a freshman but I came in ready to work. I guess the coaches gave me the spot because of how hard I worked.”

And in Miller’s case, he wasn’t even on the team last year. He was a seldom-used reserve as a freshman who chose not to play football as a sophomore. But after one year away from the game, he decided to return.

“I wasn’t sure if football was right for me,” Miller said of his year away from football.

“I am so proud of him,” Warfield said of Miller. “He came back and wanted to play. What he lacks in size he makes up for in speed and strength.”

Beside the five starters, Warfield also cited the contributions of junior guard Devon Humphries (5-6, 250), a top reserve who gets his share of snaps.

“There may have been some people downplaying (our offensive line) before the season started,” Goode said. “Because our 300-pounders left, because we weren’t as big as they were, people wondered if we'd still be able to move the ball.

"These guys are doing things we’re used to doing. Honestly, if you look at the stats, we're doing just as well as we’ve done in the past.

“So those guys up front are definitely doing their job.”

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Quips' new-look offensive line key to success