Quinyon Mitchell: ‘I just want to dominate’ at the Senior Bowl

One of the buzziest names around Mobile over the first part of Senior Bowl week is Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell. The potential first-round pick sat down with our Detroit Lions Podcast for an interview, and his confidence shined through.

Mitchell made sure to not get pigeonholed as a specific type of corner.

“I’m best at everything,” Mitchell said when I asked him what style of coverage he felt was his best. “At Toledo, I played a lot of off-man. It gave me a chance to break on the ball and stuff like that to make more plays.”

Mitchell was very quick to call Toledo’s game against San Jose State the best game of his college career.

We asked Mitchell what his goal for the week was, and he answered very true to his character.

“I just want to dominate.”

The interview was recorded prior to the first practice session. Mitchell went out at performed very well in the National team practice on Tuesday.

