Quinton Spain tops all players in Performance-Based Pay

The NFL announced the recipients of Performance-Based Pay on Wednesday and Titans left guard Quinton Spain is on top of the list.

The Performance-Based Pay program compensates players based on a comparison of playing time to salary. Players on the low end of the salary scale who see a great deal of playing time wind up making the most money in the program.

Spain signed a three-year deal worth just over $1.5 million as an undrafted free agent in 2015 and started 14 games for the Titans last year. Under the program’s formula, that led to a payout of $489,782.35 for the 2017 season. Spain is a restricted free agent this year and has been tendered a contract for $1.9 million by Tennessee.

Falcons guard Wes Schweitzer, Eagles cornerback Jalen Mills, Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown and Titans safety Kevin Byard round out the top five. All got payouts of at least $433,655.02 as a result of their playing time last season.