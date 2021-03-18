Quinton Jefferson signs one-year free-agent NFL contract with Raiders

Raiders sign veteran DL Jefferson to one-year contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Raiders have come to terms with veteran defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson, the club announced on Wednesday.

Jefferson played last year with the Buffalo Bills and finished with 23 tackles and three sacks.

He played the first four years of his career with the Seattle Seahawks. In his career, he has 82 tackles and 10.5 sacks.

The 27-year-old Jefferson will compete for playing time at defensive tackle and defensive end.

