Quinton Jefferson shares Super Bowl XL memories, eager for homecoming vs. Steelers

Quinton Jefferson picked the perfect time for the best game of his career game. His six-tackle, two-sack performance was pivotal in the Seattle Seahawks 21-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1.

Jefferson also had two tackles for loss, three quarterback hits and two passes defended. Pete Carroll pointed out that the fourth-year defensive lineman was a half-second away from making a few more impact plays as well.

"No doubt it was fun," Jefferson said. "My biggest thing is doing it again. You did it once, can you do it again? I'm going out this week, our whole d-line is trying to cause some havoc again."

If he can put together an encore in Week 2, he'll be doing so in his hometown. Jefferson, a Pittsburgh native, grew up a diehard Steelers fan. Jefferson admitted he probably still owns a terrible towel somewhere at home – an obligatory keepsake for any childhood Steelers fan.

He also remembers Pittsburgh beating Seattle in Super Bowl XL.

"I remember a (Seahawks) loss. That was a dope game," Jefferson said laughing. "At the time I was happy the Steelers won, but I hope we get the win this weekend."

Any memories of a few controversial calls in that game?

Jefferson started laughing again.

"I have no comment on that," he said wisely.

Sunday won't be the first time Jefferson has played at Heinz Field. His little league team, the Swissvale Flashes, attended a Steelers game and had the opportunity to play on the field during halftime. Jefferson later played a pair of games at Heinz Field in high school. He had two sacks in one of those contests during his senior year.

"I balled out," Jefferson said. "Hopefully I can do it again."



Pete Carroll said that he's already spoken with Jefferson about what to expect on Sunday. It's a tactic that Carroll commonly utilizes when there are special circumstances surrounding a particular player on a particular game. He did it last week with DK Metcalf prior to the rookie's NFL debut.





This week it's Jefferson's turn. Carroll reminded him to not get too caught up in the adrenaline of playing in his hometown. It's just another game, Carroll said, and any extra adrenaline could be to Jefferson's detriment.

"Don't make sh- up," Jefferson said, paraphrasing Carroll's message to him. "Do what you're coached to do – what we do every day – and we'll have some fun."

A win would give Jefferson and the Seahawks a 2-0 start for the first time since 2013 – Seattle's Super Bowl-winning season. That would make for the perfect homecoming as far as Jefferson is concerned.

Quinton Jefferson shares Super Bowl XL memories, eager for homecoming vs. Steelers originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest