The Bills had not been to the playoffs for a long time before Sean McDermott was hired as their head coach in 2017, but they’ve made it in two of the last three years while overturning much of the roster under General Manager Brandon Beane.

One of the players brought in as part of the continued shuffling of personnel believes that the efforts of McDermott and Beane have had the desired effect off the field as well. Defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson said that he would have dismissed the thought of going to Buffalo a few years ago, but that they were an appealing team when he hit free agency this offseason.

“When you get good coaches, good staff and good players you can shift the culture of a place and the whole viewpoint of a place,” Jefferson said, via Dan Fetes of WHAM. “Now you ask guys about Buffalo they’re like ‘hell yeah I’ll come play for Buffalo.’ Great team, great culture, great fans.”

The Bills also signed defensive end Mario Addison, linebacker A.J. Klein, cornerback Josh Norman, linebacker Tyler Matakevich, tackle Daryl Williams, running back Taiwan Jones and defensive tackle Vernon Butler this offseason, so it would seem that Jefferson’s not the only player who may have developed a new view about playing for the Bills.

Quinton Jefferson: Bills have shifted league’s viewpoint originally appeared on Pro Football Talk