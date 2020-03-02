Quarterback Quinton Flowers will return to the Tampa Bay Vipers, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Flowers complained about his role after not playing a snap in the second half of the Vipers’ loss to the Houston Roughnecks last week. A few days later, Flowers left the team for what Vipers coach Marc Trestman called “personal reasons.”

Trestman called Flowers’ status “day to day.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Vipers listed Flowers among their inactives for Sunday night’s game against the D.C. Defenders, and Taylor Cornelius started at quarterback.

In three games this season, Flowers has 16 carries for 78 yards and a touchdown while completing 8 of 15 passes for 106 yards and an interception.

Quinton Flowers returns to Tampa Bay Vipers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk