Quinton Flowers returned to the Tampa Bay Vipers after a week-long absence.

The quarterback/running back, though, said he requested a trade last week and still wants one.

“If it happens, it happens,” Flowers said, via Eduardo Encina of the Tampa Bay Times. “It if doesn’t, at the end of the day, I’m still an athlete, and I’m still going to play ball.”

Vipers coach Marc Trestman said Flowers has said nothing to him this week about wanting a trade.

“He hasn’t expressed that to me,” Trestman said. “He hasn’t expressed that this week to me. Q came in today. He was great in the meetings. . . .He was great. I don’t have any kind of sense (he wants a trade). He hasn’t said that to me. That may be something he’s thought about. But his presence here, his demeanor was great today, and I was excited to see him come back and excited to see him on the field today.”

Flowers has expressed frustration about his role. He worked with the running backs during Wednesday’s practice, according to Encina, before spending 45 minutes after practice with Trestman working as a quarterback.

After shuffling quarterbacks the first three games, the Vipers have found a starter at quarterback in Taylor Cornelius.

Flowers is expected to play a hybrid role moving foward, getting snaps at running back and receiver.

Flowers left the University of South Florida as the American Athletic Conference’s all-time total offense leader, but NFL teams saw him as a running back and he was drafted into the XFL as a running back.

In three games this season, Flowers has 16 carries for 78 yards and a touchdown while completing 8 of 15 passes for 106 yards and an interception.

Quinton Flowers rejoins Tampa Bay Vipers but seeks trade originally appeared on Pro Football Talk