Quarterback Quinton Flowers, who has expressed frustration with his role, has left the Tampa Bay Vipers, Eduardo Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Vipers coach Marc Trestman said Flowers left for undisclosed “personal reasons” and his status is considered “day to day.”

Flowers complained about playing only two series in last Saturday’s loss to the Houston Roughnecks,. He said he was “getting limited to a lot of things.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

He did not take a snap in the second half.

Flowers left the University of South Florida as the American Athletic Conference’s all-time total offense leader, but NFL teams saw him as a running back and he was drafted into the XFL as a running back.

In three games this season, he has 16 carries for 78 yards and a touchdown while completing 8 of 15 passes for 106 yards and an interception.

Quinton Flowers leaves XFL’s Vipers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk