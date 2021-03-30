Quinton Dunbar visiting Lions, Cardinals next week

Charean Williams
·1 min read
Cornerback Quinton Dunbar is one of the top remaining free agents. He ranks 91st on PFT’s top 100 list, but one of only 15 players left unsigned.

His market has been quiet until now.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Dunbar will visit the Lions and the Cardinals next week.

Dunbar, 28, spent last season with the Seahawks after a trade from Washington. He played six games, all starts, seeing action on 397 defensive snaps and 17 on special teams.

Dunbar spent the first five years of his career in Washington.

He has played 64 games with 31 starts in his career, making 180 tackles with 10 interceptions and 40 pass breakups.

