Quinton Dunbar to have season-ending knee surgery plus other Seahawks injury updates

Dunbar to have season-ending knee surgery plus other Seahawks injury updates

Pete Carroll had a number of notable injury updates to share on Wednesday. Here is all of the Seahawks personnel news that you need to know.

CB Quinton Dunbar

Carroll shared that Dunbar will have season-ending knee surgery. This news comes just a week after there was hope that Dunbar was ready to return to the lineup. Dunbar finishes the season having played in just six games with 30 tackles, one interception, and five passes defended.

It was an overall disappointing campaign for the corner who was in a contract year. Injuries have always been his biggest issue, and he did nothing in 2020 to prove to teams that he can stay healthy for a 16-game season. Dunbar will likely now be forced to sign a one-year prove-it deal next offseason. That could be in Seattle, but who knows at this point.

DE Darrell Taylor

There's some reason for cautious optimism regarding the team's second-round pick. Carroll shared that Taylor is going to try and practice next week. Now we've heard that before, of course, but it's at least a sign that the injection Taylor got in his surgically repaired leg had at least some positive impact.

"We'll see. We've been waiting and hoping we could get to this day," Carroll said.

It's been a peculiar saga for Taylor since being drafted. He felt "healthy as a horse" on draft day but still hasn't gone through his first NFL practice. Thus, don't be surprised if this takes another turn next week.

WR Josh Gordon

Pete Carroll said he was "disappointed" to learn that Josh Gordon would remain on the suspended list and that the team would "revisit" things next week. Carroll said he was unable to expand beyond those vague comments, which means it's unclear how severe Gordon's setback was. Carroll added that Gordon was "frustrated" by the news. The team's head coach also confirmed that Gordon will remain on the Seahawks roster for the time being.

TE Greg Olsen

Carroll reiterated that Olsen would practice for a second-straight week, only this time he should be ready to play in Week 16 vs. the Rams.

DL Bryan Mone and CB Tre Flowers

Both Mone and Flowers had their practice windows open. They'll be eligible to return on Sunday. Including Olsen, that would make three potential roster moves to come on Saturday. Seattle does have one open roster spot after waiving Penny Hart. That spot was reserved for Gordon, who of course will no longer be occupying it.

G Alex Boone and WR Penny Hart

Both players are now officially part of the team's practice squad.