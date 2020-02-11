Monday morning, NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay reported that Quinton Dunbar planned to skip Redskins OTAs this offseason. Not ideal, of course, but also not a big deal.

By Monday night, however, the whole situation took a major step toward big deal territory.

News broke that Dunbar has gone as far as to request a trade or release from Washington. When that happened, Finlay reached out to the corner for comment.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Here was that unhappy sounding comment:

Just spoke with Quinton Dunbar. He has requested a trade from the Redskins. "I don't know them and they don't know me. It is what it is." Wants to play for a team that will commit long-term. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 11, 2020

The "them" and "they" he's referring to, of course, is the team's totally revamped coaching staff and front office. The familiarity Dunbar had with Jay Gruden, Bruce Allen and others is gone. While their dismissals may ultimately make the organization more successful, it's clearly jarring the 27-year-old.

ESPN's John Keim and the Washington Post's Kareem Copeland first reported that Dunbar was looking for a way out from the franchise he's been with the entirety of his career.

Dunbar is entering the final season of his contract, a contract that has no guaranteed money on it for 2020. For a player who's roughly a year away from hitting unrestricted free agency for the first time ever, that's a definite problem.

So, in the span of a day, Dunbar went from planning to miss some voluntary offseason work to pushing for his exit from the Burgundy and Gold.

Perhaps Ron Rivera, who has a reputation for being able to get through to players, can help mend this situation. Right now, though, it sounds like it's heading in a difficult direction.

Story continues

MORE REDSKINS NEWS

Quinton Dunbar is requesting a trade from the Redskins: 'It is what it is' originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington