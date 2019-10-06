Quinton Dunbar played the best game of his career last week, and needs to do it again

Quinton Dunbar played his best game in a Redskins uniform last week in New York. He grabbed two interceptions and displayed true shutdown cornerback skill.

In fact, Pro Football Focus rated Dunbar's performance as the best cornerback play by any player in the league so far this season. That's major praise.

Quinton Dunbar is such an interesting player to evaluate. When he's healthy he'll have some incredible games. Yesterday he posted the highest grade @PFF has given to a CB this year.



He pretty much runs this route for Sterling Shepard and makes a great play on the ball. #HTTR pic.twitter.com/MI82YFlL9J



— Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) September 30, 2019

Though he missed two games earlier this year with a knee issue, Dunbar did not land on the Redskins final injury report before this weekend's game. Josh Norman did, and while Washington head coach Jay Gruden said he expects Norman to play, the Redskins will need Dunbar to perform with Norman on the mend.

It doesn't help that the Redskins defense is already struggling and now Tom Brady and the Patriots come to town. New England is averaging more than 30 points-per-game and Brady is averaging 270 passing yards-per-game.

The Patriots will test the Redskins in every way imaginable. Dunbar shows flashes of tremendous talent, it was on display last week against the Giants, and the Redskins will need to see it again Sunday.

