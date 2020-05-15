Quinton Dunbar: His career timeline from undrafted free agent to Seattle Seahawks

Seahawks cornerback and former Washington Redskin Quinton Dunbar is facing four charges of armed robbery after allegedly taking roughly $60,000 worth of items from a cookout with Giants cornerback Deandre Baker.

An arrest warrant was issued Thursday in Florida for both players' arrests. About a month-and-a-half ago, the Redskins decided to trade Dunbar to Seattle for a fifth-round pick. At this juncture, it appears to be a smart move for Ron Rivera and company.

As Dunbar's football career hits a snag with an alleged felony, let's look back over the cornerback's rise from undrafted free agent wide receiver to a starting-caliber defensive back.

2010-2014: Florida Gators

Dunbar played under Urban Meyer at Florida as a wide receiver and experienced decent production over his four-year college career. He finished his time with the Gators with 111 catches for 1,500 yards and eight touchdowns.

He went undrafted in the 2015 NFL Draft.

2015- March 2020: Washington Redskins

Dunbar was considered one of the top undrafted free agents following the 2015 NFL Draft and quickly signed a three-year deal with the Redskins. He entered his rookie training camp competing with the likes of Evan Spencer, Je'Ron Hamm, Colin Lockett, and Rashad Ross for a wide receiver spot.

But just three months after he joined the Redskins, Washington decided to switch him to the other side of the ball. Coaches noticed Dunbar's ability to jam flyers on punt returns, so they moved him to cornerback.

Shortly after the beginning of the 2015 season, Jay Gruden moved Dunbar off the practice squad and onto the active roster as the fifth corner behind DeAngelo Hall, Chris Culliver, Bashaud Breeland, and Will Blackmon. By Week 14 of his rookie season, Dunbar was starting for the Redskins.

Following his rookie year, Dunbar solidified himself as the third corner on the depth chart behind Breeland and Josh Norman. He made six combined starts in his second and third season in the league, recording two interceptions and 13 passes defended.

Once 2018 came around and Dunbar re-signed with the Redskins on a three-year, $10.5 million deal, he was a permanent starter. However, a leg injury only allowed him to play the first seven games of the season. Dunbar became the Redskins' best cornerback in 2019 with Norman trending down. He started each of the 11 games he played and finished the year with 37 tackles and career-high four interceptions.

Upset with his contract situation, Dunbar requested a trade from the Redskins following the 2019 season, but then denied that report a few days later.

March 2020-Present

In the end, the Redskins decided to trade Dunbar to the Seahawks for a fifth-round pick. Seattle has not signed him to a new contract yet.

Then on May 14, 2020, an arrest warrant was reportedly issued for he and Deandre Baker's arrest following an alleged armed robbery. According to the warrant, after an incident at a card game allegedly turned violent, Baker pulled out a semi-automatic firearm at a cookout in Florida. Under Baker's direction, he and Dunbar allegedly went around robbing people in attendance.

The Seahawks issued a statement following the reports that they are aware of the situation and have not been in contact with Dunbar as of Thursday evening.

