Quinton Dunbar, accused of being part of armed robbery, apologizes to Seahawks

Quinton Dunbar hasn’t even played a game for the Seattle Seahawks, but has appeared in a lot of headlines.

Dunbar was accused of being in a highly publicized armed robbery caper last week in Florida with New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker. The players turned themselves into authorities on Saturday. Dunbar’s bail was set at $100,000 total, which was $25,000 for each of his four armed robbery charges. He made bond on Sunday.

Dunbar, who was acquired in a trade with the Washington Redskins this offseason, apologized to his new team.

Quinton Dunbar apologizes for distractions

Dunbar posted the apology on his private Instagram account Sunday night.

“I would like to thank all my fans for the support and apologize to the Seattle Seahawks organization for any unnecessary distractions that these allegations against me may have caused,” Dunbar wrote, via Pro Football Talk. “In addition, I am very grateful to be apart of a team that supports one another and uphold [sic] the credibility of each of its members through adverse situations. Moving forward, this entire situation has taught me how to not associate myself with environments that may mischaracterize [sic] my values and who I am.”

Baker has gotten more attention. That happens when you’re a recent first-round pick of a New York team. But Dunbar has his own questions to answer.

New Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar, traded to Seattle from Washington this offseason, is in legal trouble. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, archive)

Dunbar faces legal issues

Baker has been told to stay away from Giants team meetings, a source told ESPN. He has maintained his innocence. The Seahawks have said little on the matter.

Baker, Dunbar and a third unidentified man were accused of robbing guests at an illegal dice game in Miramar, Florida, last week. Baker was accused of pulling out a gun and telling Dunbar and the third man to rob the other guests.

Both players have a lot of legal issues to sort out before the season. It’s not the best first impression for Dunbar on his new team.

More from Yahoo Sports: