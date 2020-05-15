Quinton Dunbar's attorney blasts police, says robbery victims confirm he wasn't involved

The saga of two NFL cornerbacks accused of robbing South Florida partygoers at gunpoint in a card game gone wrong has taken another dramatic turn.

Quinton Dunbar’s attorney has accused Miramar, Florida, police of targeting the wrong guy.

Michael Grieco told Fox Sports Radio’s Andy Slater on Friday that he has letters from the alleged victims of the armed robbery confirming that Dunbar wasn’t involved.

Lawyer: Police did a ‘virtual touchdown dance’

“I can’t believe Miramar PD did a virtual touchdown dance without investigating further,” Grieco told Slater.

Grieco confirmed to other media outlets that he has sworn affidavits from five witnesses.

Dunbar, a five-year NFL veteran, was traded from the Washington Redskins to the Seattle Seahawks this offseason. Miramar police issued an arrest warrant for Dunbar and New York Giants cornerback Deandre Baker on Thursday while tagging their respective teams in a tweet announcing the warrants.

Both are facing four counts of armed robbery with a firearm from an alleged incident that took place on May 13. Baker also faces four charges of aggravated assault with a firearm.

(1/2) A warrant to arrest has been issued for Deandre Baker, of the @Giants (four counts of Armed Robbery with a Firearm and four counts of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm.) Quinton Dunbar of the @Seahawks also has a warrant to arrest for four counts of Armed Robbery with a pic.twitter.com/vDDWMjYDaO — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) May 14, 2020

Baker’s attorney releases similar statement

Baker’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, released a similar statement in an Instagram post on Friday night.

Story continues

Police stick to their guns

A police spokeswoman responded to Grieco’s claims on Friday, claiming that Miramar PD has sworn statements from the alleged victims pointing to Dunbar.

“We have taped statements, sworn statements from each of the victims that were interviewed separately (four victims, one witness),” Tania Rues wrote in a statement provided to the New York Daily News. “The affidavit speaks for itself.

“If the victims have a different story to tell, they have not come to the Miramar police department and given any revised or different statements.”

Neither player had surrendered to police as of Friday afternoon.

Quinton Dunbar's attorney claims witnesses say he didn't do it. Police say otherwise. (Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

Details of alleged card game gone wrong

According to the arrest warrant for Baker, witnesses saw Baker pull a gun out at a party and instruct Dunbar and another suspect to collect valuables from other partygoers. The incident allegedly occurred at a card table that Baker flipped over.

One witness told police that Dunbar and Baker had lost around $70,000 gambling at a different party two days prior.

The suspects are accused of stealing valuables, including an $18,000 Rolex and a $25,000 Hublot in addition to $7,000 in cash before fleeing separately in a Lamborghini, a Mercedes and a BMW.

Both the Giants and Seahawks acknowledged on Thursday that they are aware of the situation while declining further comment.

Grieco’s statements did not address Baker’s alleged involvement.

Dunbar is coming off a career season in Washington that saw him tally four interceptions, eight passes defended and 37 tackles over 11 starts. Baker was a first-round draft pick by the Giants in 2019 and started 15 games during his rookie season.

More from Yahoo Sports: