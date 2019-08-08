Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst says he'd welcome back Quintez Cephus after sexual assault acquittal

Quintez Cephus posted 501 receiving yards and six touchdowns in 10 games as a sophomore. He has not played since. (Getty Images)

Former Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus is already trying to make his way back to the university after being found not guilty on multiple sexual assault charges last week.

The 21-year-old petitioned for reinstatement to the University of Wisconsin days after he was acquitted of sexually assaulting two female students, according to the Associated Press. In addition to being suspended from the football team, Cephus was expelled from the university after being charged.

The decision of whether or not Cephus can re-enter Wisconsin rests with chancellor Becky Blank. If he makes it back, it appears he’ll experience open arms at the Badger football facility.

Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst said Wednesday the wide receiver would be welcomed back if he wants to re-join the team.

Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst, when asked if Quintez Cephus is reinstated and decide that he wants to be back at UW, if he would welcome him back in that scenario? pic.twitter.com/IIQ6HRBqio — Jake Kocorowski (@JakeKoco) August 7, 2019

In addition to Chryst, all players available to the media Wednesday said they supported Cephus’ return, per Jim Polzin of the Wisconsin State Journal.

“I’d love for Q to come back,” star running back Jonathan Taylor reportedly said. “That’s our brother, and we would love to have him back on the field flying around with us again.”

Multiple Wisconsin players also advocated for Cephus on social media.

Let Big Dawg Play ❗️ pic.twitter.com/WsqyUzQykJ — Faion Hicks (@Faion_Hicks) August 6, 2019

Cephus was charged with sexual assault last year after two female students claimed that he had sex with them when they were too intoxicated to consent.

During his trial, Cephus testified that the women didn’t appear intoxicated as they left the bar with his roommate, Wisconsin wide receiver Danny Davis. Cephus also reportedly asked Davis to take a picture of the women after they had entered his bedroom, which he admitted was a mistake. Davis received a two-game suspension for his role in the incident.

A jury found Cephus innocent on all counts after less than 45 minutes of deliberation.

It’s unclear how long it could take for Blank to make a decision on the now-acquitted Cephus, and how long it could take for Cephus to become eligible for the team again if he’s readmitted.

