Quintez Cephus’ touchdown gives Lions early 7-0 lead

Quintez Cephus played football at Wisconsin and had one of the best games of his career last season in Green Bay. He caught three passes for 54 yards in Week 2 last season.

He has two catches for 51 yards and a touchdown after one series in Green Bay on Monday night.

Cephus caught a 46-yard pass on third-and-one to set up his 5-yard touchdown pass from Jared Goff with 10:36 remaining in the first quarter.

The seven-play, 75-yard drive has the Lions up 7-0.

Cephus’ career-best is the 63 yards he had last season against the Bears.

Goff was 4-for-4 for 68 yards and the touchdown on the opening possession.

