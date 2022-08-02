The Lions saw wide receiver Quintez Cephus leave Tuesday’s practice early.

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports that Cephus grabbed his left leg after getting tangled up with cornerback Jeff Okudah while making a catch during a drill. Cephus was attended to by medical personnel and then left the field with their assistance.

Cephus had 15 catches for 204 yards and two touchdowns in the first five games of last season, but missed the rest of the year after breaking his collarbone.

The Lions added DJ Chark and first-round pick Jameson Williams to their receiving corps this offseason. Amon-Ra St. Brown and Josh Reynolds are back from last year, so Cephus came into camp fighting for a depth spot on the roster. Any serious injury would obviously be a blow to that effort.

Quintez Cephus hurt his leg at Tuesday’s practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk