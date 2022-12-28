Quintez Cephus headed back to season-ending IR

Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus was hoping to return to the field at the end of the 2022 season. Out since Week 4 when he suffered a foot injury, Cephus was designated to return from injured reserve on December 7th.

Cephus was unable to show enough in the last three weeks for the Lions to activate him for the final two games or any potential postseason action. The Lions placed Cephus on I.R. on Wednesday, ending his third NFL season.

The 21-day window for the team to activate Cephus ran out. Teams have that long to either activate a player, as they did with RB Craig Reynolds, or lose him to season-ending I.R. Observers in Allen Park did not note Cephus’ presence in recent practices even after his return designation.

Cephus ends the 2022 season with two receptions for 15 yards in four total games, one of them a start.

