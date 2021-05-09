Quintana strikes out six Dodgers
José Quintana surrenders one run across four innings and strikes out six batters in his outing against the Dodgers
José Quintana surrenders one run across four innings and strikes out six batters in his outing against the Dodgers
Whatever the haters still might have to say, Michael Page is simply "on a mission" to become Bellator welterweight champion.
Jon Jones is "without words" after watching Diego Sanchez hang upside down and absorbing strikes from his trainer, Joshua Fabia.
"He needs to fight me now, and we need to settle this."
A number of college basketball players have succeeded in the NFL as tight ends. Will Jibri Blount be next?
Michelle Waterson is in positive spirits following her loss to Marina Rodriguez in the UFC on ESPN 24 main event.
The Seattle Seahawks wide receiver ran the 100 meters in 10.37 seconds, a respectable time but still the slowest in his heat.
In honor of AAPI Heritage Month, we look at some of the GOATs of one of the most popular sports in the world.
Thoughts and analysis of the biggest storylines coming out of UFC on ESPN 24, Bellator 258 and 2021 PFL 3.
The Lakers lost Anthony Davis and had no answers for the Clippers on Thursday night.
NEW YORK (AP) The NBA fined New Orleans Pelicans executive David Griffin $50,000 on Sunday for publicly criticizing officiating over how star Zion Williamson is handled and making comments the league considered detrimental. The decision came two days after Griffin, the Pelicans' executive vice president of basketball operations, spoke out strongly about his concerns on the amount of contact NBA referees allow Williamson to endure. Griffin said the Pelicans have told league officials many times that they feared Williamson was being exposed to injury because of the way defenders are allowed to play against the 6-foot-7, 284-pound forward.
Jiri Prochazka and Dominick Reyes give us a stark reminder of the emotional toll after two fighters go to war with each other.
The NBA fined New Orleans Pelicans executive David Griffin $50,000 on Sunday for publicly criticizing officiating over how star Zion Williamson is handled and making comments the league considered detrimental. The decision came two days after Griffin, the Pelicans’ executive vice president of basketball operations, spoke out strongly about his concerns on the amount of contact NBA referees allow Williamson to endure. Griffin said the Pelicans have told league officials many times that they feared Williamson was being exposed to injury because of the way defenders are allowed to play against the 6-foot-7, 284-pound forward.
UFC on ESPN 24 fighters took home UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay, a program that continued after the UFC's deal with Venum.
As Canelo Alvarez was receiving plaudits from the record crowd at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, previously unbeaten WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders, his vanquished opponent, staggered into the back of an ambulance waiting to take him to a local hospital for an X-ray.
Donald Cerrone's winless skid hit six fights when he fell to Alex Morono in the first round at UFC on ESPN 24.
Tyler Herro (Miami Heat) with a buzzer beater vs the Boston Celtics, 05/09/2021
Check out all the facts and figures from Bellator 258, including Michael Page's takeover of the company KO record.
(Reuters) -Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton hunted down "sitting duck" Max Verstappen to win the Spanish Grand Prix for a record-equalling fifth year in a row on Sunday and go 14 points clear at the top of the standings. The Briton's 98th victory, from his 100th pole, was his third in four races and he and Mercedes delivered a strategic masterclass after Red Bull's Verstappen, who finished second, seized the lead at the first corner. The breakthrough came when Hamilton made a second pitstop with 23 laps to go, returning on fresh tyres but some 22 seconds behind his Dutch rival.
Check out our early 2021 fantasy football draft rankings for every quarterback!
The Packers can’t believe that Love is ready to take over or the team would have already traded Rodgers. That doesn’t mean Love can’t showcase himself and give the franchise plenty to think about.