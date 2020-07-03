Quintana escapes serious injury after being hit by car

SHOWS:

"Hello friends thank you to everyone for the encouraging messages and support. I am well, we are taking all the pertinent tests."

STORY: Former Giro d'Italia winner Nairo Quintana said he had not suffered any serious injuries after being hit by a car during training in Colombia on Friday (July 3).

The 30-year-old Colombian, who won the Giro in 2014, the Vuelta in 2016 and twice finished runner-up on the Tour de France, was knocked down by a car that overtook him and his support team.

His Arkea-Samsic team feared a possible knee injury but Quintana said he had grazed his left arm and hurt his right knee and left leg.

"Thank you to everyone for the encouraging messages and support. I am well, we are taking all the pertinent tests," Quintana posted to his Twitter account along with a short video.

Quintana is scheduled to resume racing at the Tour de l'Ain on August 7.

