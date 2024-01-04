Quinshon Judkins transfer: What to know about Ole Miss star running back entering portal

Three days after one of the most decorated seasons in Ole Miss football history came to an end, the Rebels have lost one of their most integral pieces heading into 2024.

Running back Quinshon Judkins, the team’s leading rusher and a first-team all-SEC selection in 2023, will enter the transfer portal, where he is likely to be one of the most highly coveted players available.

Judkins has been stellar in his two seasons in Oxford, helping power an Ole Miss offense under coach Lane Kiffin that was one of the most explosive in college football while helping guide the Rebels to a 19-7 record during that time. That includes this season’s 11-2 finish and Peach Bowl victory. The 11 wins are the most in a single season in program history.

This season, Judkins became the first SEC player since Herschel Walker to have at least 15 touchdowns in each of his first two college seasons. As a freshman in 2022, Judkins was named the SEC Freshman of the Year after rushing for 1,567 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Though Judkins’ rationale for transferring remains unclear, he’s leaving behind an enviable situation. On the heels of 2023’s success, the Rebels have added some of the highest-profile names from the transfer portal, such as defensive lineman Walter Nolen from Texas A&M, wide receiver Juice Wells from South Carolina and defensive lineman Princely Umanmielen from Florida. Those newcomers will join a roster that, even without Judkins, returns many of its top players from last season.

Here’s what to know about Judkins’ transfer from Ole Miss:

Quinshon Judkins 2023 stats

Rushing: 271 rushes for 1,158 yards (4.3 yards per carry) and 15 touchdowns

Receiving: 22 catches for 149 yards (6.8 per catch) and two touchdowns

Last season, the 5-foot-11, 210-pound Judkins ran for 1,158 yards and 15 touchdowns while averaging 4.3 yards per carry. He also had 149 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 22 catches.

His rushing total in 2023 ranked him second among all SEC players, behind only consensus All-American Cody Schrader of Missouri.

Over his two years with Ole Miss, Judkins rushed for 2,725 yards and 31 touchdowns while averaging 5.0 yards per carry, along with 281 receiving yards for three touchdowns.

Where is Quinshon Judkins from?

Judkins is from Pike Road, Alabama, a town of about 9,000 residents southeast of Montgomery.

Quinshon Judkins high school

Before arriving at Ole Miss, Judkins was a star at Pike Road High School in his eponymous hometown.

Over the course of his high school career, he ran for 4,220 yards — including 1,482 yards as a junior and 1,534 yards as a senior – and 67 touchdowns. He also had 470 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

He was a first-team all-state selection and the Alabama Offensive Player of the Year in 2020.

Quinshon Judkins 247 rating

Judkins was rated by 247Sports’ Composite Ranking as a three-star recruit. He was the No. 562 overall recruit nationally in the 2022 class, the No. 46 running back and the No. 25 player in Alabama.

He selected Ole Miss over Notre Dame, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Michigan, Mississippi State, Penn State and Tennessee, among others that offered him a scholarship.

What year is Quinshon Judkins?

Judkins just completed his sophomore season, which gives him two years of playing eligibility remaining.

Given that he began playing in the 2022 season, and thus was not impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic while in college, Judkins does not have a waiver for an additional year of eligibility from the NCAA that a number of active college players received.

Quinshon Judkins potential destinations

LSU, Auburn and Alabama are expected to be among the top contenders to land Judkins out of the transfer portal.

Ole Miss running back depth chart

As notable and impactful of a loss that Judkins is, the Rebels have options behind him that have some demonstrated history in Kiffin’s offense.

Here’s a look at that group:

Ulysses Bentley IV (senior)

Jam Griffin (senior)

Matt Jones (sophomore)

Kedrick Reescano (freshman)

Bentley currently stands as the Rebels’ top option behind Judkins. An SMU transfer, Bailey has one season of eligibility remaining should he choose to use it. Last season, he rushed for 540 yards and four touchdowns while averaging 5.7 yards per carry.

Ole Miss doesn’t presently have a running back in its 2024 recruiting class, though it could still add one from either the high school ranks or the transfer portal.

