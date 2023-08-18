Quinshon Judkins, Will Rogers make ESPN Top 100 college football players list

Aug. 17—Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers and Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins continue to add preseason honors, most recently earning a spot on the ESPN.com Top 100 Players in college football list.

Judkins landed 22nd on the list, while Rogers is ranked 36th entering the 2023 season.

This is the latest award in a long line for Judkins, who has also already been named to the Maxwell Award and Doak Walker Award watch lists in addition to earning Preseason All-America and first-team Preseason All-SEC honors by the SEC media, Walter Camp, Lindy's, Athlon and Phil Steele.

The sophomore put together one of the greatest seasons ever by an SEC freshman running back in 2022. His 1,567 yards ranks as the second-most ever by a freshman in SEC history, trailing only Georgia's Herschel Walker, who ran for 1,616 yards in 1980. Judkins' historic season also ended ranked No. 11 all-time among Power-5 freshmen and was the most since 2017.

Rogers, who ESPN.com said is "the most accomplished passer in the SEC," has thrown for 10,689 career yards, the eighth most in SEC history, and he is just 2,478 yards shy of becoming the SEC's all-time leading passer.

The senior from Brandon, Miss., has rewritten the Mississippi State record book in his time wearing Maroon and White. He owns 29 different program records, highlighted by 82 career touchdown passes, ranking eighth in SEC history. Rogers is the MSU record holder for the most 300-yard passing games (18) and 200-yard passing games (26). Rogers is the only quarterback in SEC history with over 1,000 career completions while also being on pace to become just the third SEC quarterback with 100 career touchdown passes. With 32 consecutive starts to his name, he is the only quarterback in SEC history with over 1,000 career completions and he is On pace to become just the third SEC quarterback ever with 100 career touchdown passes.

Tulu Griffin makes ESPN preseason All-America team

Mississippi State's Lideatrick Griffin added yet another preseason accolade to his name when he was selected as a Preseason All-American Returner by ESPN.com.

Griffin, a senior from Philadelphia, Miss., has earned a reputation as an elite return specialist and a threat to score anytime he touches the football. Last season Griffin led the nation in kickoff return yards (32.3 yards per return on 19 kickoffs) while racking up 613 kickoff return yards with one return touchdown in total. In eight of the teams 13 games last season, Griffin returned the kickoff for at least 30 yards. He tied a career-high with 144 return yards and a touchdown in State's overtime victory against Auburn and was named the SEC Co-Special Teams Player of the Week for his efforts. He has earned 1,333 kickoff return yards and two touchdowns in his career. Griffin also lined up at receiver and posted career-highs during the 2023 season in receptions (40), receiving yards (502) and receiving touchdowns (4). Griffin has 76 receptions for 832 yards and five scores in his career.