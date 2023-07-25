Quinshon Judkins isn't concerned with increased preseason attention

Jul. 25—His face might be plastered all over this season's college football magazine covers, and his name on nearly every first-team All-American list released this summer, but Quinshon Judkins isn't paying the accolades any mind.

No, Ole Miss' star sophomore running back is focused on being better this year than he was during his historic freshman campaign. And that's a scary thought for SEC defenders.

As a true freshman in 2022, Judkins set new school single-season records for rushing yards and touchdowns with 1,567 yards and 16 scores. He ran for at least 100 yards in eight of 13 games — which included a stretch of five such games in a row — and ran for 200 yards against both Texas A&M and Arkansas. The Pike Road, Alabama native was named first-team All-SEC following the conclusion of his rookie campaign.

Judkins is one of the faces of college football in 2023, even if he isn't giving it all much thought.

"Honestly, I haven't been paying attention to it," Judkins said at SEC Media Days last week. "I think staying focused and doing what got you here and remain humble, and just being blessed and grateful for everything through this whole process."

It's been a whirlwind journey for Judkins, who was rated a three-star recruit in the 2022 class by every major recruiting service. There's a viral picture that made the rounds over the last year that you've likely seen — it's Lane Kiffin sitting in the stands at a Pike Road High football game, by himself, enduring the cold, watching his future prodigy in action.

It's another indication that Kiffin saw something in Judkins when others may have overlooked his talent. Judkins remembers Kiffin telling him he could come in and make a difference and do the same things he did in high school with Ole Miss. And, above all else, it wasn't just lip service from a coach trying to sell a player on his program.

Judkins still sees that picture from time-to-time, he said, when it gets re-shared on social media. He doesn't spend too much time thinking about how the last year-plus in his life has drastically changed. But even he can't help but smile when remembering that photo.

"It's a great reminder to see where I've come from, from him being at my high school games to now being in a stadium of like, 65,000," Judkins said, "It's crazy."

College recruiting is an inexact science. It always has been and always will be — some players develop later, and some simply get overlooked or lost in the shuffle. Two-time MVP and Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes was a three-star recruit. Bills star quarterback Josh Allen hardly had a bio page on any of the major recruiting sites before establishing himself in junior college and later Wyoming. Some five-star recruits never blossom into what was expected.

Judkins was asked Thursday why recruiting services whiffed on him. As always, he smiled and gave a well-reasoned answer.

Recruiting doesn't matter once you get to campus. It's all about the what you can do on the field.

"I think I was just underrated coming out of high school. Sometimes recruiting services miss," Judkins said. "I think, at the end of the day, that doesn't really matter. ... It's just the player."

