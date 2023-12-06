Quinshon Judkins, Caden Prieskorn named All-SEC teams

Dec. 5—OXFORD — Ole Miss sophomore running back Quinshon Judkins has been named first-team All-SEC for the second time in as many years while senior tight end Caden Prieskorn was named to the second team, the conference announced Tuesday. The team was voted on by the league's coaches.

Judkins was a first-team selection last year as a true freshman after leading the SEC in rushing with 1,567 yards and 16 touchdowns. After a slow start due in part to injury where he failed to run for more than 60 yards in any of the first four games, Judkins finished the 2023 regular season with 1,052 yards and 15 touchdowns, which rank fourth and first in the conference, respectively. The Alabama native ran for 100 or more yards in five of the Rebels' final eight games. Judkins was named second-team All-SEC by the Associated Press Monday. He ran for a season-best 177 yards in the Rebels' 55-49 victory over LSU.

Judkins is the third Ole Miss player with multiple 1,000-yard rushing seasons in his career. He is the eighth player in FBS history to run for 1,000 yards and 15 touchdowns as both a freshman and sophomore.

Prieskorn, a first-year transfer from Memphis, missed the first three games of 2023 but finished the regular season with 20 catches for 313 yards and two touchdowns. He caught 14 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns over the Rebels' final four games. Prieskorn, a former quarterback, was an All-AAC pick by Phil Steele and PFF last season with the Tigers. He has an additional year of eligibility remaining due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

No. 11 Ole Miss (10-2, 6-2 SEC) plays No. 10 Penn State (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten) in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 30 at 11 a.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

