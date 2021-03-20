Quinones scores 15 in 2nd half, Memphis tops Dayton in NIT

  • Memphis forward DeAndre Williams (12) and guard Lester Quinones (11) trap Dayton guard Koby Brea (4) along the sidelines in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the NIT Tournament, Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Denton, Texas. Memphis won 71-60. (AP Photo/Matt Strasen)
    1/8

    Quinones scores 15 in 2nd half, Memphis tops Dayton in NIT

    Memphis forward DeAndre Williams (12) and guard Lester Quinones (11) trap Dayton guard Koby Brea (4) along the sidelines in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the NIT Tournament, Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Denton, Texas. Memphis won 71-60. (AP Photo/Matt Strasen)
  • Memphis guard Lester Quinones (11) grabs a rebound in front of Dayton forward Mustapha Amzil (30) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the NIT Tournament, Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Denton, Texas. Memphis won 71-60. (AP Photo/Matt Strasen)
    2/8

    Quinones scores 15 in 2nd half, Memphis tops Dayton in NIT

    Memphis guard Lester Quinones (11) grabs a rebound in front of Dayton forward Mustapha Amzil (30) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the NIT Tournament, Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Denton, Texas. Memphis won 71-60. (AP Photo/Matt Strasen)
  • Memphis forward DeAndre Williams (12) shoots over Dayton forward Mustapha Amzil (30) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the NIT Tournament, Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Denton, Texas. Memphis won 71-60. (AP Photo/Matt Strasen)
    3/8

    Quinones scores 15 in 2nd half, Memphis tops Dayton in NIT

    Memphis forward DeAndre Williams (12) shoots over Dayton forward Mustapha Amzil (30) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the NIT Tournament, Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Denton, Texas. Memphis won 71-60. (AP Photo/Matt Strasen)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Memphis guard Lester Quinones (11) shoots over Dayton guard Koby Brea (4) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the NIT Tournament, Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Denton, Texas. Memphis won 71-60. (AP Photo/Matt Strasen)
    4/8

    Quinones scores 15 in 2nd half, Memphis tops Dayton in NIT

    Memphis guard Lester Quinones (11) shoots over Dayton guard Koby Brea (4) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the NIT Tournament, Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Denton, Texas. Memphis won 71-60. (AP Photo/Matt Strasen)
  • Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway talks to guard Landers Nolley II (3) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Dayton in the first round of the NIT Tournament, Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Denton, Texas. Memphis won 71-60. (AP Photo/Matt Strasen)
    5/8

    Quinones scores 15 in 2nd half, Memphis tops Dayton in NIT

    Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway talks to guard Landers Nolley II (3) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Dayton in the first round of the NIT Tournament, Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Denton, Texas. Memphis won 71-60. (AP Photo/Matt Strasen)
  • Dayton guard Jalen Crutcher (10) tries to shoot over Memphis guard Boogie Ellis (5) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the NIT Tournament, Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Denton, Texas. Memphis won 71-60. (AP Photo/Matt Strasen)
    6/8

    Quinones scores 15 in 2nd half, Memphis tops Dayton in NIT

    Dayton guard Jalen Crutcher (10) tries to shoot over Memphis guard Boogie Ellis (5) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the NIT Tournament, Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Denton, Texas. Memphis won 71-60. (AP Photo/Matt Strasen)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Memphis guard Landers Nolley II (3) drives on Dayton guard Ibi Watson (2) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the NIT Tournament, Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Denton, Texas. Memphis won 71-60. (AP Photo/Matt Strasen)
    7/8

    Quinones scores 15 in 2nd half, Memphis tops Dayton in NIT

    Memphis guard Landers Nolley II (3) drives on Dayton guard Ibi Watson (2) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the NIT Tournament, Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Denton, Texas. Memphis won 71-60. (AP Photo/Matt Strasen)
  • Memphis center Moussa Cisse (32) reacts to drawing a foul from Dayton forward Mustapha Amzil (30) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the NIT Tournament, Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Denton, Texas. Memphis won 71-60. (AP Photo/Matt Strasen)
    8/8

    Quinones scores 15 in 2nd half, Memphis tops Dayton in NIT

    Memphis center Moussa Cisse (32) reacts to drawing a foul from Dayton forward Mustapha Amzil (30) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the NIT Tournament, Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Denton, Texas. Memphis won 71-60. (AP Photo/Matt Strasen)
Memphis forward DeAndre Williams (12) and guard Lester Quinones (11) trap Dayton guard Koby Brea (4) along the sidelines in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the NIT Tournament, Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Denton, Texas. Memphis won 71-60. (AP Photo/Matt Strasen)
Memphis guard Lester Quinones (11) grabs a rebound in front of Dayton forward Mustapha Amzil (30) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the NIT Tournament, Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Denton, Texas. Memphis won 71-60. (AP Photo/Matt Strasen)
Memphis forward DeAndre Williams (12) shoots over Dayton forward Mustapha Amzil (30) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the NIT Tournament, Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Denton, Texas. Memphis won 71-60. (AP Photo/Matt Strasen)
Memphis guard Lester Quinones (11) shoots over Dayton guard Koby Brea (4) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the NIT Tournament, Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Denton, Texas. Memphis won 71-60. (AP Photo/Matt Strasen)
Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway talks to guard Landers Nolley II (3) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Dayton in the first round of the NIT Tournament, Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Denton, Texas. Memphis won 71-60. (AP Photo/Matt Strasen)
Dayton guard Jalen Crutcher (10) tries to shoot over Memphis guard Boogie Ellis (5) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the NIT Tournament, Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Denton, Texas. Memphis won 71-60. (AP Photo/Matt Strasen)
Memphis guard Landers Nolley II (3) drives on Dayton guard Ibi Watson (2) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the NIT Tournament, Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Denton, Texas. Memphis won 71-60. (AP Photo/Matt Strasen)
Memphis center Moussa Cisse (32) reacts to drawing a foul from Dayton forward Mustapha Amzil (30) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the NIT Tournament, Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Denton, Texas. Memphis won 71-60. (AP Photo/Matt Strasen)
·1 min read

DENTON, Texas (AP) Landers Nolley II had 21 points, six rebounds and five assists, Lester Quinones added 15 points, all in the second half, and 10 rebounds and Memphis beat Dayton 71-60 on Saturday in the first round of the NIT Tournament.

Memphis (17-8) advances to face Boise State in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Boogie Ellis gave Memphis the lead for good with 6:31 remaining on a 3-pointer and Quinones added a 3 on their next possession to highlight a game-ending 15-2 run. The Tigers were 7 of 11 from distance in the second half, and Dayton missed seven of its final eight field goals.

DeAndre Williams scored 12 points and D.J. Jeffries had 10 for Memphis. The Tigers outrebounded Dayton 44-26 with a 17-2 advantage on the offensive glass.

Memphis did not make a field goal in the final two minutes of the first half and trailed 28-27. Nolley scored 12 points in the half, but the rest of his teammates combined to shoot 6 of 22 (22%).

Elijah Weaver led Dayton (14-10) with 16 points and Ibi Watson added 13. Mustapha Amzil had 11 points and eight rebounds and Jalen Crutcher, who entered averaging 18.1 points, was held to six points on 3-of-10 shooting.

After Dayton scored the first six points of the second half, Memphis answered with a 16-3 run.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Recommended Stories

  • Hoyas history; Colorado uses 3s to dismiss Georgetown 96-73

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Chances are, you can fit Colorado's entire NCAA Tournament history on the back of an old Patrick Ewing jersey. The Buffaloes used an early 3-point barrage to parlay their highest seeding ever at March Madness into a first-round win Saturday over one of the biggest names in the game - a 96-73 thumping of Georgetown, the program Ewing starred for in the 1980s and now coaches. Led by freshman Jabari Walker's 5-for-5 shooting clinic from 3-point range, the fifth-seeded Buffs (23-8) made 16 3-pointers and shot 64% from long range.

  • North Texas comes up big with 78-69 upset over Purdue

    To be, or not to be? For an underdog named Javion Hamlet and his group of scrapping North Texas teammates, that was an easy question.

  • March Madness: Winners and losers from the men's NCAA tournament first round

    Florida held off Virginia Tech to win in overtime, then Oral Roberts knocked off Ohio State. The NCAA is the big loser, embroiled in controversy.

  • NCAA Tournament: Is North Texas a one-game wonder or Cinderella candidate?

    SportsPulse: North Texas provided the second bracket busting moment this March Madness. Our college basketball expert Scott Gleeson determines if they're one game wonders or true Cinderella candidates.

  • No. 4 seed Seminoles turn back UNC-Greensboro in NCAA opener, 64-54

    In an NCAA Tournament featuring a number of upsets already, the No. 4-seeded Florida State men's basketball team flirted with disaster Saturday in its first-round matchup with No. 13 seed UNC-Greensboro. FSU moves on to face No. 5 seed Colorado in the Round of 32 on Monday after the Buffaloes trounced Georgetown in their opening matchup, 96-73. Florida State was led by junior forward RaiQuan Gray with 17 points and 7 rebounds.

  • NCAA sets arena limits for March Madness at 22% capacity

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) The NCAA released capacity figures for the six March Madness venues Thursday. Games at Indiana University will be limited to 500 attendees, or 3% of capacity. Farmers Coliseum will hold 1,200 fans (18%), Hinkle Fieldhouse will hold 1,250 (14%) and Bankers Life Fieldhouse will hold between 2,500 and 3,800 (13-19%) depending on the time of the games and postgame cleanup.

  • Sister Jean is heading back to March Madness, and trolling Kentucky on the way

    "I filled out my bracket," Sister Jean said after confirming her trip to the NCAA tournament. "I don't see Kentucky any place."

  • Stephen Thompson shoots down idea Leon Edwards deserves a UFC title shot

    No. 5 ranked UFC welterweight Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson recently gave his thoughts on the no decision in the UFC Vegas 21 main event between Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad. The no contest ruling resulted from a brutal eye poke from Edwards to Muhammad in the second round of the fight that rendered him unable to continue. Before the eye poke that ended the fight, Thompson acknowledged Edwards looked good during the bout despite having not fought in nearly two years. “He looked really crisp, he looked really sharp. He looked fast,” Thompson said on his new podcast “What’s Up Everybody?!” “I think that’s the best shape I’ve seen Edwards in.” When something like this occurs in MMA, whether it be a controversial decision or an accidental foul that leads to a no contest, a rematch takes place almost every time. That is why many fans, pundits, and fighters scratched their heads after seeing Edwards call for a title shot after a no contest against the no. 13 ranked fighter in the welterweight division. Thompson was one of those people. “With the eye poke, there’s only one thing to do and that’s to run it back,” Thompson said. “I know Edwards is saying he deserves the title next. But you can’t get the title after being gone for two years and then having a no contest with a poke to the eye. Come on.” Stephen Thompson says he deserves title shot more than Leon Edwards Thompson also pointed to the UFC working out automatic rematches for other fights that had similar endings, as previously mentioned. “I mean, that’s what they’re doing with Aljo and Yan,” Thompson said. “I know Edwards is like ‘Nah man, I wanna fight for the title,’ but come on dude. You haven’t fought. I deserve the title [shot] more than you do at this point.” Despite how Edwards or Thompson might feel about who is next in line, neither of them will be fighting for the title anytime soon. UFC president Dana White announced on Monday that UFC 261 would have a full-capacity crowd, headlined by champion Kamaru Usman facing Jorge Masvidal in a rematch for the welterweight strap. We know who’s next for the belt, but perhaps a matchup between Thompson and Edwards could be next for the pair of talented top five welterweights. Dana White announces UFC 261 to house full house of fans, three title fights Leon Edwards addresses horrific eye poke on Belal Muhammad | UFC Vegas 21 (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo has fun with Bucks OT celebration, orders Philly cheesesteak during interview

    Don't forget the celebratory cheesesteak.

  • Candace Parker knocks down every shot in TNT shootout, swats away Shaq's WNBA idea

    A pencil skirt and fancy shoes can't stop the two-time MVP from knocking down every shot. And

  • Kevin Holland sees Derek Brunson as UFC's middleweight 'gatekeeper'

    Brunson will provide a welcome to the Top 10 to the 10th-ranked Holland.

  • Why Ben Simmons is the most polarizing player in the NBA

    Simmons’ talent is so undeniably great, can anything but shooting stop him?

  • Bill Belichick may be dusting off the old-school approach that won him Super Bowls before Tom Brady

    While most of the AFC is focused on securing an elite QB, New England is trying to build around not having one. It’s Belichick zigging when everyone else is zagging.

  • Tiger Woods 'back home' and recovering after serious car crash

    Golfer Tiger Woods said on Tuesday he was back home and continuing his recovery after suffering severe leg injuries in a car accident last month. "Happy to report that I am back home continuing my recovery," the 45-year-old golf great said on Twitter. "I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day." The one-car crash left the 82-time PGA Tour winner with a fractured right leg and shattered ankle and stunned the world of sport and beyond, with former US Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama among those who offered support. Woods, who was treated at Harbor-UCLA Medical Centre as well as Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, thanked his medical team as well as his fans for their well wishes. "I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks," said Woods. A dozen or so players at the Workday Championship in Florida wore black trousers and red shirts - the Sunday colours of Woods for his record-tying 82 victories on the PGA Tour - in the final round.

  • Damian Lillard's 50-point night leads Blazers to dynamite comeback over Pelicans

    Lillard scored 50 points on 20 shots, and led the Blazers to a win with seven points in the final minute of the game.

  • Titans players react to Isaiah Wilson getting cut by Dolphins

    Isaiah Wilson's short NFL career may already be over.

  • Browns 2021 NFL draft: Full list of Cleveland’s draft picks

    Browns 2021 NFL draft: Full list of Cleveland's draft picks as of March 20th

  • Dolphins reportedly cut former first-round pick Isaiah Wilson three days after trading for him

    Isaiah Wilson may have already run out of chances in the NFL.

  • Kenny Golladay reportedly signs 4-year, $72 million deal with Giants

    Kenny Golladay will be the Giants' top receiving option for the next few seasons.

  • Eagles could be a trade destination for Nick Foles as Bears look to move on from QB

    Jeremy Fowler is reporting that Nick Foles could be traded from the Bears to the Eagles to back up Jalen Hurts