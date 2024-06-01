Quinnen Williams working to be ‘Swiss Army Knife’ as pass-rusher

Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams has already established himself as one of the best all-around players among interior defensive linemen. Williams has been named to the Pro Bowl each of the last two seasons and was an All-Pro in 2022 after recording 12 sacks.

Williams posted 5.5 sacks in 2023, fourth on the team behind Bryce Huff (10), Jermaine Johnson (7.5) and Quinton Jefferson (6). Even with his production over the years, Williams is always looking to improve his craft, particularly when it comes to rushing the passer.

“My main area of focus has just been getting a bigger bag when it comes down to pass rushing,” Williams said, via the team’s official website. “I feel like I do some things good in pass rush but just getting a bigger bag and more tools that I can use on Sundays. That was really my main goal. I’ve been working on right side pass rushing and left side pass rushing so that I can be like a Swiss Army Knife.”

The Jets’ defensive line is already versatile with movable pieces that can play inside and outside and rush the passer. It’s unknown as of yet if Williams will be able to line up outside of his typical 2i-technique (inside shade of the guard) but anything is possible with Williams.

Williams also shared how he tried to model his game after one of the greats at the position, the recently-retired former Rams defensive tackle and future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald.

“I was very happy for him, he did it his way,” Williams said. “On the field and off the field he was a great person, a great leader and a phenomenal person to watch when it comes down to learning the tools. He just set the example for every single defensive tackle when it comes down to the blueprint of how to be a great player. Especially in that position, how to change games and how to affect games in that position.”

Williams still having room to grow is a scary thought for opposing offensive lines. That could also open things up for other defensive linemen like Javon Kinlaw, Solomon Thomas and Leki Fotu. Good luck to the other teams trying to block Williams, starting with the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1.

