The Jets won’t have quarterback Mike White against the Lions on Sunday, but they remain hopeful about defensive tackle Quinnen Williams being on the field.

Williams was forced to leave last Sunday’s loss to the Bills with a calf injury and he did not practice on either Wednesday or Thursday because of the issue. At his Friday press conference, head coach Robert Saleh said that Williams will remain out of practice on Friday but that the team thinks he’s got a “50-50” chance to play this weekend.

Williams has not missed a game yet this season. He has 47 tackles, 11 sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery on the year.

The door remains open for Williams, but it is closed for wide receiver Corey Davis. Davis suffered a concussion last Sunday and Saleh said he will not play this Sunday.

Quinnen Williams won’t practice Friday, could still play Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk