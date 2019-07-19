Quinnen Williams unsigned with Jets rookies reporting to camp

Jets rookies are reporting to training camp on Friday, but they may be missing their top pick in this year’s draft.

Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams was the third overall pick this year, but he and the Jets have not agreed on a contract at this point. Despite that, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the plan was still for Williams to fly into New Jersey on Thursday but the rookie wasn’t on the flight.

It’s the second year in a row that the Jets are opening camp without their top pick under contract. Quarterback Sam Darnold reported nearly a week after other members of the team last year, although the late start didn’t stop him from winning a starting job by the time camp was over.

Williams is one of five first-round picks without deals at this point. 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, Buccaneers linebacker Devin White, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and Panthers linebacker Brian Burns are the others.