Quinnen Williams undergoes successful surgery on broken foot

The Jets will be without Quinnen Williams until training camp after the defensive tackle underwent successful surgery on his broken foot Friday, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Robert Saleh confirmed this report in a video conference with reporters Friday. He said the surgery “went well,” according to SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano.

“It could’ve been worse,” Saleh added. “It was something that was eventually going to happen. For it to happen now, rather than in training camp, the timing was good.”

Williams originally broke his foot while working out on the field at the Jets’ facility last week, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. This updated timetable means he’ll definitely miss most of the Jets’ offseason workouts, but Saleh said Williams should be healed in time for training camp.

