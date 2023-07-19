Quinnen Williams turns focus to taking Jets to 'next level' after signing big contract

Nov 6, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (95) celebrates a defensive stop against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports / © Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Quinnen Williams said it "felt good" to sign his four-year, $96 million contract extension with the Jets last week and he experienced "a rush of emotions."

And, speaking on the day both veterans and rookies reported for the first day of training camp, the defensive lineman said he had no doubt his deal would be done before camp began.

"Just talking to [GM Joe Douglas] every day, talking to my agent every day, talking to the team every day about and different things like that we was all on the same page from the whole entire thing," he said. "Just gotta work things out, work the negotiations out and different things like that.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

"But it was a smooth transition, smooth everything."

Linebacker CJ Mosley echoed the sentiment that the "untouchable" lineman would be back with Gang Green.

"I really didn’t have any doubt that it was going to get done, but obviously, I’m very, very happy for him, excited for him," Mosley said Wednesday. "Joe said a while ago that Quinnen was untouchable, so ever since he said that I always believed him. So every time I see him I call him untouchable.

"I’m excited for him and now that we’ve got that out of the way, we can focus on football."

The support of his teammates "means a lot," but the 25-year-old said, "That's just how this team is. We all support each other in any event... just the trust that each other have, and just to see those guys really trust. me and say the things they said... just a testimony to the player I am, the character I got and the teammate I am."

Advertisement

In his four seasons, after he was taken with the third overall pick in 2019, Williams has become one of the more dominant players in the league at his position and totaled 18.0 sacks and 19 tackles for loss in the last two seasons alone. He earned his first All-Pro and Pro Bowl selections last season after a 12.0-sack year.

In negotiating the contract, which made him the second-highest paid interior lineman in the league behind only the Los Angeles Rams Aaron Donald, Williams said the big contract, which includes $66 million in guarantees, was not about respect but getting "what I deserve when it came down to the facts and the production."

"Thank the Jets organization, [owner Woody Johnson] and Joe, they really believe in me, they see the potential that I can become one of the best d-tackles in the league," he said." And they basically invested in my life, invested in my family, to be able to give me the money that I deserve to take this organization to the next level and be a part of when this organization goes to the next level."



With the big contract in hand, the fifth-year man is aware that some players rest on their laurels and he isn't worried about that because he believes he will be the same type of person he was before signing the deal.

Advertisement

With that in mind, Williams said he "hasn't scratched the surface" but is "headed in the right path."

"Every year I say the cliché thing, like, 'Oh I haven't got to my best yet,' but I definitely feel that way," he said. "There's a lot of things me and my defensive line coach talk about that I can improve. There's a lot of stuff I want to improve and a lot of stuff that I do on the field that... I really wanna improve to take my game to the next level to take my game to 18, 23 weeks instead of just 17 weeks every year."

Williams, who did not participate in the team's voluntary offseason program while his contract was being negotiated, said staying in shape away from the team wasn't as hard as not being around his teammates.

"Not being there with your brothers, not being there... offseason is a big [time] to get to know each other off the field and on the field," he said. "So not being able to be there to work with them, really hurt me.

Advertisement

"But training and working out, I definitely took it to a whole new level because I knew when I came back I had to be on my A-game because I knew those guys were training [their] butts off during OTAs and they gonna be on their A-game."

With him here now, Williams was ready to get back to work.

"Can't wait to just start this journey this year, man, to get to the level that we think we can get to," he said.

Williams added it is "super spectacular to be a part of a great organization that feel like we going to the next level, taking this thing to the playoffs, taking this thing to the Super Bowl."