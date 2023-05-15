Quinnen Williams removes Jets from Twitter bio amid contract dispute

In the latest chapter of contract talks between the Jets and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, the All-Pro defender made an interesting change to his Twitter bio. He removed the Jets from it, instead writing that he’s a “Defensive Tackle for …….”

Williams has been in search of a new contract as he enters the fifth and final year of his deal, which will pay him less than $10 million this season. Other top defensive tackles such as Jeffery Simmons, Daron Payne and Dexter Lawrence have inked new extensions with their respective teams, and Williams is looking to do the same.

Quinnen Williams’ twitter bio no longer says “Jets” — presumably, a commentary on the state of his contract negotiations. #Jets pic.twitter.com/v6RmgIBiiy — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) May 15, 2023

Coming off a 12-sack season, Williams rightfully believes he deserves to be among that group of highly paid defensive tackles in the NFL. But while the Jets were focused on acquiring Aaron Rodgers, Williams has felt he’s been put on the back burner.

The hope is that this deal gets done to avoid any further drama between the two sides, but Williams is clearly not happy.

