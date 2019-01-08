Quinnen Williams, possible Raiders draft target, misses mark in Alabama's loss originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

SANTA CLARA -- Quinnen Williams proved Monday night that he can talk a big game, even if he doesn't play one.

The Alabama defensive tackle, whom many project to be a top-five pick if he leaves school for the 2019 NFL draft, didn't exactly show out in the College Football Playoff National Championship at Levi's Stadium. The redshirt sophomore finished with just four total tackles (three solo, one assist) and 1.5 for loss.

Williams went relatively unnoticed in Clemson's 44-16 rout, except for this first-quarter stop that showcased his power.

Williams, who entered the game tied for second on the Crimson Tide with eight sacks this season, didn't register any noticeable pass rush -- to be fair, no one on Alabama did -- as the Tigers handily won the title.

Still, Williams wasn't that impressed by what he saw from the now-national champions.

"They really didn't do anything that caught us off guard," Williams said. "We knew everything that was coming. They ran zone. They ran go routes, 50-50 balls.

"[Clemson QB] Trevor Lawrence threw the ball, and it looked like he put it on the money. He didn't drop dimes, none of that. He threw it up, and the receivers made plays. All the respect to the receivers."

While Williams later called Lawrence "good," his comments were reminiscent of his pre-Orange Bowl words on Kyler Murray, when he smartly stopped himself from criticizing Oklahoma's Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback. Williams showed no such restraint this time, and while you could chalk it up to the hurt of losing a national title game, NFL teams surely will ask him in pre-draft interviews about how he'll handle such situations.

As for his NFL draft status, Williams didn't want to say much, claiming he really hadn't thought about the possibility of turning pro after the season.

"I don't know yet, man," he said. "I got to go home, watch this film first, get with my teammates and let them know, man, everything."

New Raiders general manager Mike Mayock, whose team has been linked to Williams with the No. 4 overall pick in numerous mock drafts, saw the defensive tackle in person Monday. Whether he liked what he saw or heard remains to be seen over the next three months.