Quinnen Williams opens up on second-year leap with Jets, including Mekhi Becton: 'We feed off each other'

Quinnen Williams celebrates after recovering blocked punt

After a quiet rookie season with the Jets in 2019, Year 2 has seen defensive tackle Quinnen Williams make some noise.

In an interview Tuesday with Bart & Hahn on 98.7 FM ESPN New York, Williams opened up about the 2020 leap.

"Just coming in off the offseason, just learning from my mistakes that I did last year, learning from things I did wrong last year and then getting my body right, getting my mind right and the different things I did this offseason with my trainer," Williams said. "At the end of the day, I felt like I was going to have a good season this year because I got a grasp on everything and just focused on just communicating with my coaches, executing and then going out there trying to play every snap hard as I can and plays to put us in the best predicament to win games and just have a successful team at the end of the day."

The 6-foot-3, 303-pound Williams was a force at Alabama from 2017-19. A tweak to his diet, however, has helped him reach another level in the NFL.

"I think the one thing -- that I really just sat down and was like everybody in the NFL does this and nobody in college thinks about this -- was nutrition," Williams said. "That's one of the main things I really had to change. ... In college, basically, I could eat anything that I wanted to eat. But in the NFL, man, everybody's a dog. Everybody's nutrition, everybody's focusing on putting the best thing in their body so they can perform every week.

"And that's one of the huge things I learned from going from college to the NFL or learning from my first year to second year, was what I put in my body is what's going to control my body -- just like a jet with jet fuel, you can't put regular car gas for a jet or regular gas to make a jet go up into the sky or things like that. So I just thought about that and was like, 'I really need to focus on this right here and it's really going to help me. So that's one of the big things I learned from my rookie year to my sophomore year."

Williams -- whom the Jets selected with the 2019 NFL Draft's No. 2 overall pick -- totaled 28 tackles (four for loss), 2 1/2 sacks (six quarterback hits), one pass deflection and one fumble recovery through 13 games (nine starts) in 2019. Ten games (all starts) into 2020, Williams has crushed those numbers with 41 tackles (eight for loss), five sacks (10 quarterback hits), three pass deflections and two forced fumbles.

"I just feel like, this group we've got right now is an amazing group," Williams said of Gang Green's young core. "Everybody we've got on our team right now is an amazing team and I'm just blessed to be a part of this team. Despite the (0-11) record, every day, those guys on the team come out and work their butts off. Every guy on the team wants to win and put a lot of effort forth to win.

"And a lot of young guys we've got on defense, we've got a lot of young guys on defense who I could see becoming top players in their positions. Just to name a few guys -- (rookie defensive backs) Bryce Hall, Ashtyn Davis. Just different guys like that, man -- Lamar Jackson, the (rookie) cornerback -- guys like that who have been stepping up and better, week after week.

"(Rookie left tackle) Mekhi (Becton) is obviously Mekhi. Huge guy, 6-7, against him every practice. And just a lot of young guys on our team who you see step up every week and get better every week. And I was just telling guys, like, 'My rookie year, I didn't get everything off the bat. I had to use the offseason to learn from my mistakes, you know what I'm saying? So don't get down on you guys, don't get down on yourselves.' And I just talked to 'em because I was just a rookie last year. So it's like -- I learned from my mistakes, just like those guys are learning from their mistakes every week, and they're doing great in my eyes. They're doing great, taking the coaching from coach Gregg (Williams) and everything like that."

The 6-foot-7, 363-pound Becton was the 2020 NFL Draft's No. 11 overall pick. Continuing to face Becton in practice on a daily basis, Williams sees iron sharpening iron against the rookie from Louisville.

"I feel like he's got a great grasp on what he could be," Williams said. "I think he knows his own identity. He asks me a lot of questions because I feel like we have great battles in practice, at the end of the day, things like that. So he asks me loads of questions, just different things that I do on the football field that he sees me do good, like, 'Q, how you do that?' Like, 'What made you do that?' Or, 'What made you do this?' And I ask him the same way.

"I don't feel like those tackles in the NFL are going to give me a down block like him coming down on me. So me playing a down block or double team with Mekhi, it's getting me better every week because I'm not going against another 370-pound tackle who's coming down as hard as he's coming down or as strong as he's strong, the strength he has.

"So we definitely feed off each other and ask each other questions. Man, he went against (Los Angeles Chargers defensive end) Joey Bosa. And I'm like, 'Man, Joey Bosa's a great player.' So I'm like, 'Yo, what (do) you look for?' You know what I'm saying, different things like that. And he tells me what he looks for and things that he's seeing that how he'll be able to beat these top pass rushers, because I want to become a top pass rusher one day. So we feed off each other that way."