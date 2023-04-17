Quinnen Williams not reporting for start of voluntary offseason workout program

In a move surprising nobody, Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams will not report for the start of the Jets’ voluntary offseason program starting Monday, per Tom Pelissero.

#Jets All-Pro DL Quinnen Williams won’t report for the start of the team’s voluntary offseason program today, per sources. Williams, 25, said at the end of the season he wouldn’t attend without a new contract. He’s due $9.594 million on the fifth-year option on his rookie deal. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 17, 2023

Williams is seeking a new contract as he enters the final year of his rookie deal. He is owed $9.594 million on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract.

Ian Rapoport reports the two sides have been talking over the past few weeks but aren’t there yet, so Williams will stay away from the program for now.

The two sides have been negotiating over the last few weeks with hopes of finding a solution. Not there yet. So no Quinnen for now. https://t.co/V2dvLaU8tw — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 17, 2023

Williams’ new contract could be somewhere around $23 million, if not potentially more. Players like Daron Payne, Jeffrey Simmons and Javon Hargrave have signed contracts this offseason worth around $22 million per year, with Simmons’ contract worth $23.5 million per year with the Titans.

The likelihood is that this deal still gets done. The pursuit of Aaron Rodgers has perhaps delayed things a bit, but once that deal gets done, everything else, including Williams, should start falling into place.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire