Quinnen Williams not attending Jets' offseason program with contract situation unresolved

New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams celebrates a defensive stop. / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Quinnen Williams, who made it clear after the season that he wanted a contract extension before the Jets' offseason program, will not be in attendance when the program begins on Monday, per multiple reports.

The program is not mandatory.

Talks between Williams' representatives and New York about a new deal are ongoing.

Williams, 25, will be playing on his fifth-year option (worth a shade under $10 million) this season if an extension isn't worked out, and would be an unrestricted free agent after the year.

"Everybody knows I’m a team guy. Everybody knows that I believe in the team and want to put the team first and different things like that, but I do want to get a contract done before the offseason program," Williams said after the season.

"I feel like I deserve to get a contract done before the offseason program just because I did everything right on the field, everything right off the field, and just having the organization behind me just like I’m behind them to show that they really support me and different things like that is an amazing thing for me. I just want to be compensated for what I am.”

Added Williams:

"I’ve done everything on the field and off the field that I can do, and I love this organization. I’ve been here four years, been through the ups and downs, and I believe in coach Saleh and what Joe [Douglas] has got going on."

Douglas addressed Williams' comments shortly after they were made, explaining that the Jets want Williams long term.

"Obviously we all love Quinnen," the GM said. "Quinnen is 25, he had a fantastic season, and so we still think there’s a lot of upside for him. So, we want Quinnen here."