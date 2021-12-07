Quinnen Williams named Jets' Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee

Quinnen Williams close up smiling with braces

Quinnen Williams has been named the Jets' nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

The award is given annually to the NFL player who best exemplifies "outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field."

The award is "the NFL's most prestigious honor," commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "Their unwavering commitment to their hometowns and team communities embodies Walter's spirit of giving back in a way that makes us all incredibly proud of the work they are doing every day."

Williams, along with the other 31 nominees, will receive a $40,000 donation to a charity of their choice, and the award's winner will receive a separate $250,000 donation.

The winner will be announced on Feb. 10.