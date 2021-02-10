Quinnen Williams named Jets' most improved 2020 player by Pro Football Focus

Quinnen Williams high five tight shot

Now that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are officially Super Bowl LV champions and the NFL offseason is upon us, all 32 teams are now full speed ahead looking at the upcoming season.

But before turning the page completely to 2021, Pro Football Focus took one look back at last season to see which individual players took the biggest leap forward, and when it came to the Jets, it shouldn’t be much of surprised that the team’s most improved player was Quinnen Williams.

PFF’s Ben Linsey writes of Williams:

Considering the extent to which Williams dominated college football in his final season at Alabama, his rookie season in New York could very definitely be classified as a disappointment. Sometimes, it just takes a year or two for young players in the trenches to acclimate, though. That seems to have been the case for Williams.

He improved his PFF grade from 67.4 as a rookie in 2019 to 81.4 in 2020, the biggest jump coming from his impact as a pass-rusher. Williams more than doubled his pressure count from 2019, and his 16 combined quarterback hits and sacks came in at 10 more than his mark the prior season. Expect big things from the former first-round pick moving forward.

Williams, who turned 23 in December, indeed took a huge step forward as a pass-rusher in 2020, upping his sack total to 7.0 in 13 games, compared to his 2.5 quarterback takedowns in 2019.

Getting to the quarterback is never going to tell the whole story to Williams game, though, as it’s just as important for him to be a stout run-stopper while constantly moving the line of scrimmage, whether the play is a run or a pass.

With Marcus Maye an impending free agent, Williams is arguably the most important young defender under contract for New York heading into next season, and if he can once again up his production in his third season the way he did in his second, it could be a long year for opposing offenses.