The Jets stifled the Packers offense on their way to a 27-10 win at Lambeau Field last Sunday and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams was an essential part of that effort.

Williams had two sacks, three quarterback hits, and a forced fumble over the course of the win. He also blocked a field goal and accomplished all of that despite a poke in the eye that caused him to miss some snaps in the first half of the game.

The NFL named Williams the AFC defensive player of the week in recognition of that performance.

It’s the first time that Williams has taken the weekly honors and there may be more accolades coming his way. Williams has been a beast all season and now has 22 tackles, five sacks, 11 quarterback hits, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery for the 4-2 Jets.

Quinnen Williams named AFC defensive player of the week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk