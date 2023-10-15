Quinnen Williams nabs first career interception against Eagles

There’s a first time for everything. That’s the old saying and it happened for the Jets on Sunday against the Eagles.

Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams has accomplished plenty already in his NFL career. But he never recorded an interception. Until Sunday.

In the second quarter, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts threw a pass intended for tight end Dallas Goedert. The pass was knocked away by Jets edge defender Jermaine Johnson and landed in the hands of Williams.

In a year that’s already been weird and crazy for the Jets, Williams has now recorded an interception this season before he recorded his first full sack of the season — he had a half-sack against the Chiefs.

