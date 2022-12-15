After last Sunday’s loss to the Bills, Jets head coach Robert Saleh sounded hopeful that defensive tackle Quinnen Williams would be able to play this week despite suffering a calf injury in Buffalo.

There may be less hope about Williams’ availability for Sunday at this point in the week, however. Williams missed practice for the second straight day on Thursday and the Jets will issue injury designations Friday for their game against the Lions.

Losing Williams would be a serious blow for the Jets defense. Williams moved up to 11 sacks before getting hurt last weekend and he’s been a centerpiece of the defense that has been a major reason for the team’s 7-6 start to the year.

Wide receiver Corey Davis (concussion) and cornerback Brandin Echols (quad) were also out of practice.

Quarterback Mike White (ribs) remained a limited participant. Tackle Duane Brown (shoulder), tackle George Fant (knee), and defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers (illness) joined him in that category.

Quinnen Williams misses second straight practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk